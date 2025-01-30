Workspaces Links empty after upgrade, what the F...???
C'mon this has gone beyond a joke, you wonder why so many people do not donate when you have browser that costs you more in time dealing with constant basic sabotage of workflow & organisation. Seriously how about warning people before the update to safeguard their browser setup! Where are the links to my workspaces????
@mv888 Which links? Which OS? Which vivaldi version you had and updated to?
Have you checked if links are still in window panel -> closed tabs to be rescued?
Confirm this. I had a plenty of useful stuff, about 100 tabs I collected for months and now they are all gone. My all three workspaces are empty after your shitty upgrade.
I never encountered such shit on any browser except Vivaldi, never-ever! Even stupid Google Chrome never destroys user opened tabs.
And they even dare to show me "funny new features tab" on the fact that all my tabs are gone. It's pathetic and it's humiliation on user.
OS Windows 11, latest Vivaldi version after your f*king upgrade.