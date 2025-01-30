App crashes on a site
Hello.
It doesn't crash on chrome or firefox, but this site does vivaldi to crash (emptied cache but it didnt fix the bug) :
pathe dot fr/cinemas/cinema-pathe-vaise
(french cinema, you can search on google pathé vaise)
Do you have any idea ?
mib2berlin Soprano
@jejey
Hi, I cant reproduce this on Vivaldi 7.1, specs in my profile.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
For tests I use a Android feature "Duplicate Apps", it create a clone of an installed software like a clean install.
Can you test such a clone on this page?
If not you can install the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta), 7.1 and the beta are close at moment.
If it work there you user profile in possible broken.
@mib2berlin hello !
Thanks for your reply !
I cloned it and indeed the app doesn't crash.
On my "not cloned" app I figured that if I disable adblocking it doesnt crash either, but if I re enable it, the crash comes back... It may be an issue with my conf
mib2berlin Soprano
@jejey
You can disable ad blocking only for this page with the padlock icon.
If your user profile is broken only a reset will help, with sync it is easy but not all settings are synced.