[BUG]: After update, all my previous windows are gone
-
KyLeggieroMLB
I just opened my laptop and Vivaldi said it had an update to 7.1.3570.42. I said to install update & then to restart, and when it reopened, all my windows were gone, replaced by one with a Start Page tab and a "What's new" tab.
I looked in the trashcan menu because usually when this happens, that has them in there and I can reopen... but this time they're not there at all.
I'm using a MacBook Pro (2021, M1 Pro) running Sequoia 15.2 (24C101).