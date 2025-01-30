Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
The casing for things in the application should be more consistent. Some things are in title case and some aren't.
For example:
Add Page to —> Add page to
Page Actions —> Page actions
Address Bar —> Address bar
