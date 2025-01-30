Import local filter list
-
You should be able to import a local filter list. You should be able to use a simple text editor to edit filter lists within Vivaldi as well.
-
@aqqlqlql said in Import local filter list:
You should be able to import a local filter list.
This is easily done with a local http server, and it is run with MiXplorer. Downloading the list in this case is done at:
http://localhost:12345/path-to-adlist/myadlist_1.txt
You should be able to use a simple text editor to edit filter lists within Vivaldi as well.
Given the large size of lists (often >1MB), it's hard to find an editor on android that can handle such text files without freezes. It's really hard! I found what QuickEdit can do. In any case, you need to edit large lists severally from Vivaldi, and then load the modified local file.
Such lists should of course be updated manually.
-
@far4 said in Import local filter list:
It's really hard! I found what QuickEdit can do. In any case, you need to edit large lists severally from Vivaldi, and then load the modified local file.
I saw a recent closed bug for this app about 700k files being pokey to move around in. Could only find a ~200k html on my phone and it was okay moving around in it See:
-
@lfisk
I looked, but still QE is better - more customization and you can flexibly customize your font.
-
@far4 TextPad is REALLY basic, that's for sure For what I need to do it has been good enough so far. Sometimes I use the Text editor built into TotalCommander too. No clue if it can handle large texts but it's there and sometimes a convenient method...