You should be able to import a local filter list.

This is easily done with a local http server, and it is run with MiXplorer. Downloading the list in this case is done at:

http://localhost:12345/path-to-adlist/myadlist_1.txt

You should be able to use a simple text editor to edit filter lists within Vivaldi as well.

Given the large size of lists (often >1MB), it's hard to find an editor on android that can handle such text files without freezes. It's really hard! I found what QuickEdit can do. In any case, you need to edit large lists severally from Vivaldi, and then load the modified local file.

Such lists should of course be updated manually.