Migrate over the rest of Chromium settings and remove Chromium settings
Settings from Chromium should be migrated over to the Vivaldi settings menu and the Chromium settings page should be removed.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@aqqlqlql That is planned and Vivaldi Settings is enhanced from time to time. Slow progress, i know.
barbudo2005
Bad idea from every point of view.
@aqqlqlql Is something any (good) chromium browser do over the time but have to be done slowly and carefully. A lot of things can go bad removing the wrong piece
barbudo2005
It would be interesting to know which of the Vivaldi settings have been migrated from Chromium settings and put into Vivaldi in the last 10 years?
That is to say that they no longer exist in Chromium settings.
