Some of the settings pages don't look like other settings pages. They should be made consistent with each other.

The "Password Manager", "Payment methods", "Addresses and more", "Privacy & security", "Tracker and Ad Blocking" and "About Vivaldi" page use the Chromium style for the settings page. The rest of the settings pages use the Vivaldi style. The Vivaldi style has more padding on the sides, a separator for every setting and a smaller text size.

// This is a continuation to a previous post since it cannot be edited anymore.