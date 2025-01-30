Edit text selection to change between uppercase and lowercase
Hi there
Am I missing something ? I don't find the Edition menu Uppercase/Lowercase when typing text. This a very useful text transformation when typing in forms (i.e.)
Any advice ?
Or maybe is that a feature request ? (I can't believe it )
Not implemented.
Which browser has this?
Why not just use Shift or CapsLock key(s)?
@TbGbe1 What about copy/paste in uppercase when lowercase needed ? Or when I'm typing in UPPERCASE ? This happen EVERY day several times !
I hope in some future we will get sort of macro function with special commands and can be called by menu entry. But i do not know any timeline.
Actually it is already implemented in Safari or Brave :
- Select your text
- Edition Menu -> Transformation
- Uppercase
- or lowercase
Very useful when your text is one and need to transform in the other. It happens to me all the time as I'm using Vivaldi in Googlesheet, Googledoc, Gmail, etc...
yojimbo274064400
Whilst waiting for the feature to be implemented consider trying the following Command Chains | Vivaldi Browser Help to achieve what you want:
where the text in the highlighted area is:
javascript: { navigator.clipboard.writeText(''); navigator.clipboard.write([new ClipboardItem({'text/plain': new Blob([window.getSelection().toString().split('').map(char => char === char.toUpperCase() ? char.toLowerCase() : char.toUpperCase()).join('')], {type: 'text/plain'})})]); history.replaceState({}, "", location.href); }
To test without creating associating shortcut key and / or mouse gesture to command select text to convert, press
F2key to open Quick Commands dialogue, type
Invert Selected Textand press enter to confirm selection.
@yojimbo274064400
Hi ! Thank you so much for this great solution.
It works even better then the menu Upper/Lower in others app as I can do "TeSt" -> "tEsT" with one shortcut.
WOAW !!!
I have never played with COMMAND CHAIN before, but it's going to be my new sandbox
Thanks for that and your time spent on that case.