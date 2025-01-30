New tab cancels sound
Crypto1706
If I play some music on a tab and then for some reason another tabs plays a sound (usually intentional - by me), then the sound from the first tab is cut off. If the sound from the second tab is persisent - let's say a discord call - then the first tab stays muted the whole time. How can I prevent this?
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Crypto1706 You want all tabs allowed to play sound?
Check Settings → Tabs
Crypto1706
Yep, this is exactly what I wanted. Thank you
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@Crypto1706 You are welcome.