Crashing when Command + F is used
-
ajcollins15
Whenever I try to search for something within a website (i.e., Command + F), PDF, etc. Vivaldi stops responding and I get the "color wheel of death" for MacOS. IOS is perfectly fine, but I haven't looked to see if it occurs on my windows machine.
Update - this does not occur on my Windows machine so it seems to be macOS exclusive (I do not have a Linux machine to test it there)
-
BemusedOnlooker
I'm not able to reproduce the issue here. (2024 MacBook Air, macOS 15.3, latest Vivaldi 7.1). What version of macOS are you running? Also, what extensions do you have installed? The latter might be a factor in what's causing the Wheel of Death to appear.
-
ajcollins15
@BemusedOnlooker it is actually fixed after the most recent update (not sure which 7.1 version was updated but it seems fixed). I don't use extensions due to those problems with vivaldi and extensions constantly arguing on the front end.