I've found out that this has already been requested in the past, for example

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/445924

And also mentioned as resolved in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/611442

The result "Fade colours in background windows" is better than nothing but far from ideal. In my light theme setup on Windows I have a dark gray as accent color and white for inactive. The fade effect makes the inactive title even darker thus completely inconsistent with other inactive windows that follow the system settings.

Would it be possible to follow the system settings in the inactive case? If not (as that setting might not be available on all platforms), please provide a configuration option.

Thank you,

Jan Červák