Frame skipping in video at gpu load of 99%
In standard use, when there are no games running and GPU load is low, everything is fine, but when a game is running, or any program that puts a high load on the GPU, any video starts to turn into a slideshow. This behavior is not observed when using Firefox, it does not reset frames.
about-gpu-2025-01-30T12-25-45-116Z.txt
Work done to correct the problem:
- Disable all possible settings related to hardware acceleration.
- Disabling wayland experimental support.
- Reset all flags in the “vivaldi:flags” settings tab
- Uninstall “vivaldi-ffmpeg-codecs”
> vainfo Trying display: wayland vainfo: VA-API version: 1.22 (libva 2.22.0) vainfo: Driver version: Mesa Gallium driver 24.3.4-cachyos1.2 for AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (radeonsi, navi10, LLVM 19.1.7, DRM 3.59, 6.13.0-2-cachyos) vainfo: Supported profile and entrypoints VAProfileMPEG2Simple : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileMPEG2Main : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileVC1Simple : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileVC1Main : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileVC1Advanced : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileH264ConstrainedBaseline: VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileH264ConstrainedBaseline: VAEntrypointEncSlice VAProfileH264Main : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileH264Main : VAEntrypointEncSlice VAProfileH264High : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileH264High : VAEntrypointEncSlice VAProfileHEVCMain : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileHEVCMain : VAEntrypointEncSlice VAProfileHEVCMain10 : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileHEVCMain10 : VAEntrypointEncSlice VAProfileJPEGBaseline : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileVP9Profile0 : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileVP9Profile2 : VAEntrypointVLD VAProfileNone : VAEntrypointVideoProc
> lspci -k -d ::03xx 03:00.0 VGA compatible controller: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. [AMD/ATI] Navi 10 [Radeon RX 5600 OEM/5600 XT / 5700/5700 XT] (rev c1) Subsystem: Sapphire Technology Limited Sapphire NITRO+ RX 5700 XT Kernel driver in use: amdgpu Kernel modules: amdgpu
Thank you for your time!
@XorvatoAmigos said in Frame skipping in video at gpu load of 99%:
Disable all possible settings related to hardware acceleration.
Hi, vivaldi://gpu shows hardware acceleration is enabled, did you disabled it in Settings > Webpages?
Does it work if you use the X server?
@mib2berlin Thanks for the quick reply, yes indeed I tried disabling hardware acceleration through browser settings and in the <vivaldi:flags> tab, frame skipping is still present, but if you disable hardware acceleration and run the browser in xorg mode - it seems to work more or less, frame skipping is still present but not as frequent, the value is minimal....
@XorvatoAmigos
Better than nothing.
I don't play games so I run a 1080p video in Chrome on one display and another one in Vivaldi on the second display.
Zero frame dropping, I am not sure one can compare with running a game.
You cant really compare with Firefox, it's like: "But it work on MacOS".
Can you check with Chromium?
@mib2berlin In Chromium full hardware acceleration enabled, also wayland, video card loaded at 99%, high temperatures but no trottling, zero drops in fps in videos on twitch.
about-gpu-2025-01-30T21-10-48-260Z.txt
@XorvatoAmigos
Hm, strange.
Can you check this in Vivaldi in a Guest Profile?
@mib2berlin no change, with disabled hardware acceleration there is frame skipping in video when GPU is 99% loaded.
@XorvatoAmigos
I am sorry but I am out of ideas why it not work for you.
@mib2berlin I can only assume that these are bugs in the vivaldi code, since this behavior is not observed in other browsers, I could provide more logs on demand if it would help the developers somehow....
@XorvatoAmigos
Vivaldi is Chromium with an extra UI layer, you can check for fun to start Vivaldi with
--disable-vivaldi.
Would be interesting if the frame drop disappear.
Maybe the Vivaldi UI take some performance but nobody noticed it.
No idea how many Vivaldi users play games and watch video at the same time.
I forgot a setting, Use Animation in Appearance, I have this always disabled but iirc it is enabled by default.
@mib2berlin Running the browser with the flag
-disable-vivaldidid not change anything, it would seem that this should work, but no, frame skipping is observed, although in the above listed browsers is not.. funny.
@mib2berlin If it helps, here's the log from
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --enable-webgpu-developer-features --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtmlhardware acceleration disabled, wayland support enabled.
@mib2berlin
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --enable-webgpu-developer-features --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtmlhardware acceleration enabled, wayland support enabled.
@XorvatoAmigos
Where you get these stats?
Looks different here:
@mib2berlin From www.twitch.tv, in the player settings. It doesn't change the essence, in YouTube player, statistics shows the same high number of missed frames.
@mib2berlin I can also run vivaldi with these settings and use vulkan, it doesn't affect performance or consumption, same frame skip as before.
Parameters with which vivaldi was launched:
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --use-gl=angle --use-angle=vulkan --enable-features=Vulkan,VulkanFromANGLE,DefaultANGLEVulkan,AcceleratedVideoDecodeLinuxZeroCopyGL,AcceleratedVideoEncoder,VaapiIgnoreDriverChecks,UseMultiPlaneFormatForHardwareVideo --ozone-platform-hint=auto --flag-switches-begin --enable-webgpu-developer-features --ozone-platform-hint=auto --enable-features=Vulkan,VulkanFromANGLE,DefaultANGLEVulkan,AcceleratedVideoDecodeLinuxZeroCopyGL,AcceleratedVideoEncoder,VaapiIgnoreDriverChecks,UseMultiPlaneFormatForHardwareVideo,WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205 --flag-switches-end --ozone-platform=wayland --save-page-as-mhtml
Hi Vivaldi users, can anybody confirm frame dropping on Linux, Twitch or Youtube?
@XorvatoAmigos
I checked Twitch and it skipped 562 frames and the stop skipping but this was random slot 1080p 30 FPS.
@mib2berlin In the latest version of vivaldi in arch repositories
Version : 7.1.3570.47-1.1everything is fine, no omissions. I thought it might be because of PSD (Profile-sync-daemon), after checking everything I was convinced that PSD has nothing to do with skipping frames at maximum load on the video card. I think the problem is solved. Thanks for your time!