typing google in the search location bar
when I type in the search location bar, google.. it lands on google.com/maps
and I liked having a bookmark to google.com/maps
but when i type in there i would usually want to go to google.com
how can I set it up so that it will suggest google.com first?
DoctorG
@dalinar Can you please show me the Settings → Address Bar → Dropdown Menu Priority?
- Best Result
- Search / Go To
- Open Tab
- Search Suggestions
- unchecked: Direct Match
- Bookmarks Nickname
- Bookmarks
- Frequently Visited
- Typed History
- Browser History
- Sync Tabs
- Vivaldi Pages