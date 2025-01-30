Sync keep dropping out
The sync keep dropping, out, and I have to log in again, on my Android 14 phone. Is there a reason for that? Anyone else experiencing that problem?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@st28673j923
Yes, we are trying to figure out why this is happening to some users.
When you're logged out again, go to vivaldi://sync-internals. Do you see any errors there?
Local State
Server Connection not attempted
Last Synced 0:23 ago
Sync First-Time Setup Complete true
Sync Cycle Ongoing false
Local Sync Backend Enabled false
Local Backend Path Uninitialized
Network
Throttled or Backoff false
Retry Time Scheduler is not in backoff or throttled
Notifications Enabled false
No sorry, can't see any error messages
st28673j923
Fri Feb 07 2025 00:56:07 GMT+0100 (sentraleuropeisk normaltid) ====== Status ====== { "actionable_error": [ { "stat_name": "Error Type", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Action", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Error Description", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "actionable_error_detected": false, "details": [ { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Transport State", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Active" }, { "stat_name": "User Actionable Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Disable Reasons", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Feature Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Setup In Progress", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Auth Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since browser startup" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Summary" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Client Version", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Vivaldi Android 132.0.6834.196 (53c9a2dbcae284e270e729dd63015505656e3f66)" }, { "stat_name": "Server URL", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Version Info" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Requested Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "n/a" }, { "stat_name": "Received Token Response", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "n/a" }, { "stat_name": "Last Token Request Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK" }, { "stat_name": "Has Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Next Token Request", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "not scheduled" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Credentials" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Connection", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "not attempted" }, { "stat_name": "Last Synced", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2:24 ago" }, { "stat_name": "Sync First-Time Setup Complete", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Sync Cycle Ongoing", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Sync Backend Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Backend Path", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Local State" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Throttled or Backoff", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Retry Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Scheduler is not in backoff or throttled" }, { "stat_name": "Notifications Enabled", "stat_status": "in_bad_state", "stat_value": false } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Network" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Explicit Passphrase", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Required", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Has Pending Keys", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Encrypted Types", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Bookmarks, Preferences, Passwords, Autofill Profiles, Autofill, Autofill Wallet Credential, Autofill Wallet, Autofill Wallet Metadata, Autofill Wallet Offer, Autofill Wallet Usage, Themes, Extensions, Search Engines, Sessions, Apps, App settings, Extension settings, History Delete Directives, Dictionary, Priority Preferences, Managed User Settings, App List, Arc Package, Printers, Reading List, User Events, User Consents, Send Tab To Self, Security Events, Wifi Configurations, Web Apps, Web Apks, OS Preferences, OS Priority Preferences, Sharing Message, Workspace Desk, History, Printers Authorization Servers, Contact Info, Saved Tab Group, Power Bookmark, WebAuthn Credentials, Incoming Password Sharing Invitations, Outgoing Password Sharing Invitations, Shared Tab Group Data, Collaboration Group, Plus Address, Product Comparison, Cookies, Plus Address Setting, Notes" }, { "stat_name": "Has Keystore Key", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Keystore Migration Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2025-01-19 17:28:09 +01" }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Type", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "PassphraseType::kCustomPassphrase" }, { "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2025-01-19 17:30:38 +01" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Migration Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Version/Epoch", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Auto Upgrade Group", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Encryption" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Source", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "GetKey Step Failed", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Download Step Result", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Commit Step Result", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Status from Last Completed Session" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Notifications Received", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Tombstone Updates", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Successful Commits", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Running Totals" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Conflicts", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Items", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (this cycle)" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Count", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (last cycle of last completed session)" } ], "type_status": [ { "message": "Message", "name": "Data Type", "num_entries": "Total Entries", "num_live": "Live Entries", "state": "State", "status": "header" }, { "message": "", "name": "Bookmarks", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 48, "num_live": 48 }, { "message": "", "name": "Preferences", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 46, "num_live": 46 }, { "message": "", "name": "Passwords", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill Profiles", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 103, "num_live": 103 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill Wallet", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill Wallet Metadata", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill Wallet Offer", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Search Engines", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 7, "num_live": 7 }, { "message": "", "name": "Sessions", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 25, "num_live": 25 }, { "message": "", "name": "History Delete Directives", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Device Info", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 7, "num_live": 7 }, { "message": "", "name": "Priority Preferences", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 2, "num_live": 2 }, { "message": "", "name": "Managed User Settings", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Reading List", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "User Events", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "User Consents", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Send Tab To Self", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Security Events", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Sharing Message", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "History", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 230, "num_live": 230 }, { "message": "", "name": "Contact Info", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Saved Tab Group", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Plus Address", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Notes", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 3, "num_live": 3 } ], "unrecoverable_error_detected": false } === Log === [] ```**bolded text**
Is the above of any use?
mib2berlin Soprano
@st28673j923
Hi, maybe for a developer.
Please edit your post and select the text, mark it as "Code" with the </> icon.
It's much better to read and you don't have to scroll through several pages.
This is copied from sync-internals on desktop:
Summary Transport State Active User Actionable Error None Disable Reasons None Sync Feature Enabled true Setup In Progress false Auth Error OK since browser startup Version Info Client Version Vivaldi Linux 132.0.6834.196 (2ced2ffae8ffdfe6e10731018fc584071238d6d4) stable Server URL https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync Identity Sync Client ID QrQwWCx1RgX0cWVy85xAeQ== Username [email protected] Sync Consent true Credentials Requested Token 2025-02-07 00:25:01 +01 Received Token Response 2025-02-07 00:25:01 +01 Last Token Request Result OK Has Token true Next Token Request not scheduled Local State Server Connection OK since 2025-02-07 00:25:03 +01 Last Synced Just now Sync First-Time Setup Complete true Sync Cycle Ongoing true Local Sync Backend Enabled false Local Backend Path Uninitialized Network Throttled or Backoff false Retry Time Scheduler is not in backoff or throttled Notifications Enabled true
alessiobrancolini Supporters
The same happened to me (both Android devices). They both disconnected.
I noticed that (after connecting again) in the device list, the device name disappeared (it's sort of an empty string).
I noticed today that it happened to me, too.
The bad thing is that not only am I disconnected from the Sync service, Vivaldi 7.1.3580.77 erased all my passwords (hence why I'm posting from Firefox and another account).
With the big outage in December, at least my Vivaldi account used for syncing appeared there in the list of passwords (and nothing else), but this time the Passwords list is completely empty as can be seen:
Sync screenshot of missing passwords
It looks like the glitch happened at
{ "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2025-01-07 12:43:40 +02" },
(I haven't changed anything about the account or even opened another linked Vivaldi Desktop instance.)
Veddu Supporters Ambassador
Yeah, that happened to me yesterday too, and it's not the first time. The weird thing is, it never asks for my encryption password when I log back in.
Edit: Happened to me again today.
Here is the log from sync internals
@Veddu said in Sync keep dropping out:
The weird thing is, it never asks for my encryption password when I log back in.
Exactly the same experience here.
I guess we just have to patiently wait for a new release:
[Regression] Saved passwords disappear after restart (VAB-10743)
[Regression] Saved passwords are gone after logging out of Sync (VAB-10635)