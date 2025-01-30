I noticed today that it happened to me, too.

The bad thing is that not only am I disconnected from the Sync service, Vivaldi 7.1.3580.77 erased all my passwords (hence why I'm posting from Firefox and another account).

With the big outage in December, at least my Vivaldi account used for syncing appeared there in the list of passwords (and nothing else), but this time the Passwords list is completely empty as can be seen:

Sync screenshot of missing passwords

It looks like the glitch happened at

{ "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2025-01-07 12:43:40 +02" },

(I haven't changed anything about the account or even opened another linked Vivaldi Desktop instance.)