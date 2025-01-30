Profile Bug - Automatically logged out
Hopefully I dont break too many rules by "/Poke" my favorite Vivaldi--User @Pathduck at the top of this Topic.
I returned to Vivaldi again after a too long break. Nothing is wrong so far, still love the Pure Dedication with the Development!
(I wont write a long blog about this! I promies )
So, anyway, when I sometimes start up the Browser the Profiles up in right corner is "logged out", which is fixed by closing and re-open the Browser. Nothing too annoying to me atleast, but I wanted to know more -- or -- less if it's a "known" bug. Because I can seem to remember I've seen a few posts like this over the Years.
@Gneno Hi, I have no idea, never seen it. And I stay logged in to Sync all the time in my profile.
@Pathduck Aha!!
I tried narrow down the cause of it, and it seems it's caused by switching languages (specifically) "EN-CA" = English-Canadian. 🫤,
The "Bug" is no longer present when I later switch back to the language I installed the Browser with. I have no idea how to reproduce this Bug/Error other than the Details I gave.
@Gneno Try to reproduce starting with a clean Standalone install. If you can find a way to reproduce from there, you might have a bug worth reporting, otherwise it's just "something weird that happens to me occasionally".
@Pathduck Thank you! Your feedback is always Appreciated!
Hopefully I made this thread worth reading (if someone else has any Input. . . than myself!)
(Will /Poke you if changes happens! )
@Gneno said in Profile Bug - Automatically logged out:
it seems it's caused by switching languages (specifically) "EN-CA" = English-Canadian. 🫤,
Where do you change this? You added Settings → general → Accept-Languages - EN-CA?
I checked and had no issue with the avatar in Manage Profile button.
Yep! Exactly. Noticed after I closed the browser that when I re-opened it, my Profile Picture was "Unknown", and I didn't have access to any Sync feature.
I've never had any sync issues since it was "new" back when it was announced basically.
@Gneno 7.1.3570.39 (Win 11 23H2 / Standalone install) I tried many times and could not reproduce it.
And tested with English (UK) and English (US) UI and had set Accept-Language to EN-CA, EN.
@DoctorG It's strange, I can't manage to Reproduce it now when I have my Original language chosen from the Install. I guess it's what @Pathduck mentioned:
something weird that happens to me occasionally
Vivaldi: 7.1.3570.39 (Current!)
with:
Windows 11 24H2.
Edit ::
I'm abit busy for now, I will re-post later today!
@Gneno said in Profile Bug - Automatically logged out:
I've not noticed that "Bug"/"Error" since I reported it.
Then you can be happy to use Vivaldi more and more.