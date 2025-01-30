Hopefully I dont break too many rules by "/Poke" my favorite Vivaldi--User @Pathduck at the top of this Topic.

I returned to Vivaldi again after a too long break. Nothing is wrong so far, still love the Pure Dedication with the Development!

(I wont write a long blog about this! I promies )

So, anyway, when I sometimes start up the Browser the Profiles up in right corner is "logged out", which is fixed by closing and re-open the Browser. Nothing too annoying to me atleast, but I wanted to know more -- or -- less if it's a "known" bug. Because I can seem to remember I've seen a few posts like this over the Years.