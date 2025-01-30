Vivaldi 7.1 for iOS: Smarter, Faster, and More Personal Browsing
-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.1 for iOS is here! Now you can translate entire web pages or selected text with Vivaldi Translate, and customize your Start Page with a smarter Speed Dial interface. 7.1 also includes Paste and Go, custom zoom levels, and more.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
1st updated
-
Where should I make a feature request? (To add reader mode to iOS version.)
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@zheard
You can upvote the Reader View feature request on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89784/ios-reader-view.
-
Boom! Another hammer on the head of the competition! I love it!
-
Would you consider an option to actually move the tab to another device and configurable workspace? That would be the sweet spot for me to be able to fully control where my tabs are at any given time.