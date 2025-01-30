Vivaldi 7.1 for Android: Your Browsing, Smarter and Simpler
-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.1 for Android is here, with Reader View for clutter-free reading, a new more intuitive Speed Dial dialog and the ability to search tabs effortlessly. Customize your Start Page, save favorite sites with ease, and enjoy browsing with privacy-first search engine options.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Two upvotes, but no replies? Well then ,,, first!
-
matsbertiltegner
Nice. Just updated to 7.1. Seems to be working.
-
Hi!
Thx all! ️
-
HeinoKramm
Many thanks, Vivaldi team, for fixing the problem that prevented swiping between speed dials when the ‘Lock private tabs when leaving Vivaldi’ option was activated in the Android settings.
-
Oi. Estou muito satisfeito com k vivaldi
-
@jon
Thanks a lot. New features are great.
This update removed "VAB-8857 - hard to swipe between speed dials".
However this bug was never confirmed, swiping between speed dials is smooth now.
I use moto g 5g plus.
-
finally! seamless send tabs across devices and reader view
-
Looks like this version has got rid of the flag that fixes the font sizes so they're not huge. Is there anyway to get rid of the larger (huge!) text?
-
I just saw a problem with the Turkish translation. Just one word but it caught my attention. Maybe I'm wrong, maybe it s not a problem but I'd appreciate it if you could check it out though.
On speed dial >> Three dots >> Customize Start Page >> Display Speed Dials and Speed Dial Size
Speed Dial translated Hızlı Arama but I think must have Hızlı Erişim. We got used to it. Arama means search mostly.
-
neltherion
Great job guys! The "Send Tab to Device" feature is really nice
-
Tab searching!! Thank you!
-
Awesome features