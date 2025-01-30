Address Bar: neu ordnen der Komponenten geht nicht / move components not work
Halllo,
nach der Anleitung der Hilfe: https://help.vivaldi.com/de/ausgewahlte-artikel/bearbeiten-von-symbolleisten/
versuchte ich die Icons der Erweiterungen / components in der Adressleiste (Address Bar) händisch zu ordnen (Apfel-Taste + Anfassen des Symbols mit Maus);
Die Symbole können nicht verschoben werden; hat jemand Rat.
In früheren Vivaldi-Versionen konnte ich es.
⌘-Taste + Ziehen, dann ⌘-Taste loslassen an der Stelle, wo das Symbol hin soll.
Laut Edit Toolbars:
Move components
To move a component that’s already on the toolbar, hold down the Ctrl / ⌘* key and drag the component to the new location.
*On macOS, release the ⌘ key before you release the mouse button.
Sieht so aus als hätte jemand bei Vivaldi die deutsche Hilfe inhaltlich nicht korrekt erstellt.
Danke!
Mal anders als in Firefox oder Safari.
Da habe ich doch gern geholfen.
Mal anders als in Firefox oder Safari.
Kann ich nicht sagen, da ich keinen Mac besitze.