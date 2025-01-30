Workspaces: When Moving Tabs To Different Workspaces
-
When I first began using Workspaces, I could move a tab to another workspace, and I would stay in the Workspace I moved from. Now in the latest update (7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)), the focus takes me to the new workspace where I sent the tab. This makes moving multiple tabs to a single workspace take to long because I'm constantly switching back and forth. Ex. Inside Daily Workspace, and want to move 6 tabs to Windows Workspace. Each move takes me to the Windows Workspace, and I have to first switch back to Daily to move the remainder of tabs. Vivaldi didn't used to do this. It used to stay in the Workspace I was working in. Thanks.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@gentisle That is not a missing feature, a confirmed regression bug; in Vivaldi 7.0 the faulty behaviour did not exist.
-
Sorry, did I post this in the wrong place. I didn't mean it's a bug. I thought someone had switched the way it works. Guess, I'll wait for the update/fix.
-
I also wonder this, and am confused about the wording of @DoctorG. Does this mean that the workspace switching to whichever one you're moving the tab into is not intended behavior? (Which I hope.)
-
Using Vivaldi 7.1.3570.50
I noticed that I can move tabs which are NOT focused without changing Workspace.
While moving the tab in which I am currently browsing will "teleport" me to the other workspace.