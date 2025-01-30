Many sites just don't work on Vivaldi
I continue to have problems with some sites using Vivaldi. For example, I'm often asked to fill out a questionnaire when on a VA site. If I switch to Chrome I can fill it out ok. This time I tried to fill out a form on https://www.studygateway.com/invite/J45o. I got the error message in the screen shot. I used Firefox and had no problem. What's up??
![alt text](image url)!
Rats. Well, now I can't post a screen shot.
@mscarrington
@mscarrington
Hi, do I need to login to get the error message?
EDIT: Test this in a Guest Profile.
No. There isn't an image. I clicked on the 'button' that I expected to ask me where the photo is but nothing happened except the "alt text image" you see in my message.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mscarrington said in Many sites just don't work on Vivaldi:
Rats. Well, now I can't post a screen shot.
Use the right button which looks like a sheet to upload image or drag it in text area (restricted to file size 2 Mbyte)
Thanks Doc. I tried the 4th from right which ended as you see. Now, I've deleted the image and have nothing to show. But I'm disappointed I have to use other browsers. I'll try to remember when it happens again.
@mscarrington said in Many sites just don't work on Vivaldi:
I have to use other browsers.
Why??
As @mib2berlin already stated, the "studygateway" registration page seems to work OK in Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@mscarrington Have you tried to disable Vivaldi Ad-Tracker-Blocker for the site