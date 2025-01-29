Saving images using an iPad.
-
Hello everyone! I like to save images that I like, mostly guitars. When using the Vivaldi browser I don’t have a mouse with the iPad, so how can access the option to save the images. It is also pertinent to know what are the different options to save an image or copy it. Thank you very much, you all.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for macOS
-
Univer0325
@easyenglishandspanish You could simply tap and hold an image and save to photos. Alternatively, you can download it by tapping the download button on the website if available. This will save the image in files.
-
@easyenglishandspanish On other touch interfaces you press and hold until the context menu appears (what Android refers to as a "long press"), then select from that menu. If the image is also a link, you may need to scroll the menu to see the image-related options. Works fine on both Android and on Windows with a touchscreen, so should be the same on iOS.
-
@Univer0325
Good morning! Thank you so much for your reply. I tried doing the long press but I don’t get the image related options you mention. This is the link to one page that I like visiting. https://themusicemporium.com/products/atkin-000-custom-gold-sparkle-used
Do you think this is a bug issue with an iPad that needs a fix? Thank you very much, my best regards.
-
@sgunhouse Good morning! Thank you so much for your reply. I tried doing the long press but I don’t get the image related options you mention. This is the link to one page that I like visiting. https://themusicemporium.com/products/atkin-000-custom-gold-sparkle-used
Do you think this is a bug issue with an iPad that needs a fix? Thank you very much, my best regards.
-
Univer0325
@easyenglishandspanish It seems like this website is a little finicky to deal with. Tap on the image, tap and hold, drag your finger anywhere, and let go.
-
@Univer0325 Merci beaucoup! I appreciate your time and generosity. Have a wonderful day.