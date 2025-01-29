Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
現在Android1台とIPad1台とPC1台にて同期を設定しているのですが、いつの間にか気づいたらIPadとPCのデバイスが複数存在してしまっています。
中身は確かに過去閲覧していたタブの構成なのですが、別のデバイス扱いなのか当時の状態でずっと残り続けています。
ブラウザの使用には問題ないのですが、もしこの重複しているデバイスを消せる手段があるのなら教えていただけないでしょうか？
