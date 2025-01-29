Greetings,

Since a few days, I'm experiencing difficulties when scrolling pages vertically and scrolling elements with a horizontal scroll. When scrolling vertically, I will inevitably "Go back" as if I moved two of my fingers to the right. When scrolling some elements horizontally, like pieces of code, it's virtually impossible to scroll to the left, as I'm triggering "Go back". It's extremely frustrating and I wish I could at least find a setting that would disable this touchpad shortcut.

I would guess it's something with the latest update. I'm using Vivaldi for a pretty long time now and it hasn't been this bad ever. I hope there's a solution, as I love this browser!