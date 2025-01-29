looking for some highly specific information
Greetings
I am finding that my use of browsers is being detrimental to my system usability time.
Means that I track my browsers use of resources to help me reduce unnecessary , in my opinion, time spend rebooting to clear issues.
Firefox has an interesting tech availability - - - about:performance - - - where I can observe resource usage - - - - is there something similar in Vivaldi?
(If so - - - what is it - - please?)
TIA
mib2berlin Soprano
@ajoeiam
Hi, Vivaldi has an internal task manager, open it with Shift+Esc or from the Tools menu.
Cheers, mib
mycologycollege
@mib2berlin Nice one. New to me.
@mib2berlin Thank you.
Seems like Vivaldi is fairly well behaved!!