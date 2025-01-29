Greetings

I am finding that my use of browsers is being detrimental to my system usability time.

Means that I track my browsers use of resources to help me reduce unnecessary , in my opinion, time spend rebooting to clear issues.

Firefox has an interesting tech availability - - - about:performance - - - where I can observe resource usage - - - - is there something similar in Vivaldi?

(If so - - - what is it - - please?)

TIA