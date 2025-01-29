Persistent error while adding an invitee/participant
If I add an invitee or participant to a new calendar event, the Calendar Panel 'crashes'.
7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bits)
TypeError: Right-hand side of 'instanceof' is not callable at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:1256714 at Oa (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:512488) at qc (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:525007) at gp (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:573977) at fs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560912) at Os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560840) at ds (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:560703) at os (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:557510) at cs (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:557899) at jo (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js:1:498841)
mpogno.... is not among my (active) browser extensions
Bug reported: VB-113582
mib2berlin Soprano
@S_Paternotte
Hi, this was bug:
VB-113231
Error message when adding participants
It was fixed a few days ago, to my knowledge this fix will be included in a update of Vivaldi 7.1.
@S_Paternotte mpogno... is indeed the Vivaldi Calendar as I discovered here at one of the forums
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72529/chrome-extension-mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli-browser-html-0
@S_Paternotte It is actually Vivaldi itself, not just the Calendar
eggert Vivaldi Team
VB-113231 actually only fixed the issue partially, another fix VB-113592 is in place now. It should be included in next minor update hopefully going out in next few days.
Sorry about the inconvenience.