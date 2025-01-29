Can I save NEW bookmarks at the TOP of the folder
rosabluefabrics
Is there a function that allows me to save NEW bookmarks at the TOP of the folder?
Apologies if this has been covered before, but I have searched the bulletin boards and have not found an answer.
Thanks - Luca
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@rosabluefabrics Where - Bookmarks Bar, Bookmarks Panel, Bookmarks Manager? Please be more specific so we don't have to guess.
You can set it to sort by Date Created which should do what you want.
Same goes for the Panel and Manager.
kamchatka2
I would like to see this feature added thank you
Pesala Ambassador
Vote for / comment on the existing request:
Add Bookmarks to Top or Bottom of Folder, but do check out the various existing options first. You may find a workflow that suits your needs.
rosabluefabrics
@Pathduck Thanks for that. I am a newbie and enjoying finding my way here.
Pretty sure this will be home for a good while
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@rosabluefabrics said in Can I save NEW bookmarks at the TOP of the folder:
I am a newbie and enjoying finding my way here.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@Патдак
В описании обновления сказано "добавление на экспресс-панель быстрее и проще". Нихрена не быстрее и не проще. Каким образом происходит это "быстрее"? Я так и не понял. Что-то я не вижу вообще "добавить сайт" на панели добавления. Что сложного вынести список открытых вкладок? И получится простейший набор действий: новая закладка - выбрать в списке открытых вкладок нужный сайт - сайт появляется на экспресс-панели. Быстро, четко и понятно. Быстрее не бывает.
@Dostali write in english, you're on the general forum.
Pesala Ambassador
@Dostali This is the English Translation.
The update description says "adding to the speed dial is faster and easier". It's not faster or easier. How does this happen "faster"? I still don't understand. For some reason I don’t see "add a site" at all in the add panel. What is difficult to list open tabs? And you get the simplest set of actions: a new bookmark - select the desired site from the list of open tabs - the site appears on the speed dial. Fast, clear and understandable. It can't be faster.