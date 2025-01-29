Hi,

I often have to use a task manager to kill the Vivaldi process because it's hung up after I've used Ctrl+F on a page that contains hundreds of instances of the first character in the search keyword I was entering.

For instance, the keyword may be "manual". If I happen to be on a heavy page like a Youtube playlist page and with many comments, Vivaldi hangs up on this 2024 12-core CPU laptop.

I could wait ten minutes and the browser would still be unavailable.

My suggestion is to have a setting that would allow me to globally disable incremental search, or to set a minimal keyword length before the search actually starts.