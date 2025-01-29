Option to disable incremental search
VoodooPriest
Hi,
I often have to use a task manager to kill the Vivaldi process because it's hung up after I've used Ctrl+F on a page that contains hundreds of instances of the first character in the search keyword I was entering.
For instance, the keyword may be "manual". If I happen to be on a heavy page like a Youtube playlist page and with many comments, Vivaldi hangs up on this 2024 12-core CPU laptop.
I could wait ten minutes and the browser would still be unavailable.
My suggestion is to have a setting that would allow me to globally disable incremental search, or to set a minimal keyword length before the search actually starts.
Pesala Ambassador
@VoodooPriest Even on a long page, typing one letter that finds over 3,000 results, there is no delay or hanging.
What is your Vivaldi version? This may have been an issue a year ago, but I have not noticed it recently.
@Pesala This may be related to bug in latest stable release 7.1.3570.39. See:
VoodooPriest
@Pesala My version is "7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)". I can't remember which Youtube page I was on, but I know that several batches of comments were loaded when the search I had started caused the entire program to become unresponsive.
Pesala Ambassador
@VoodooPriest I can’t reproduce the issue on 7.1.3570.39 Stable, either. Try to find a link where this happens.