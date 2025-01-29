Speed Dial Widget on Dashboard
-
With the dashboard becoming somewhat useful lately i find myself disliking the fact that i have to switch back and forth between Speed Dial and Dashboard.
As i don't have that many entries on my speed dial i can't help but notice there is more than enough space on the dashboard left for a "Speed Dial Widget".
Can i haz pls?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@vertex
Hi, you can do this already, add a bookmark and choose your speed dial folder:
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Oy, thanks! This should do. Just didn't see the Speed Dial folder in my bookmarks list 🫣
Don't suppose there's any way for a widget to span multiple columns?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@vertex
Speed dial folders have a small + sign.
You cant change the width of widgets at moment but I guess this will come at some point.
-
@mib2berlin thanks!