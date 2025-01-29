Hi

I find it difficult that in the threaded view that only other peoples email are seen but my own responses are not included. I will see my own mail mixed in with an email from others but not as a seperate mail. It makes it a bit difficult in seeing which thread I have responded in or not. I go to the sent folder and all responses are seen as single responses and not as a part of a bigger email thread.

How do I make email threads be better associated with each other? So it is not so separate.