paaljoachim
Hi
I find it difficult that in the threaded view that only other peoples email are seen but my own responses are not included. I will see my own mail mixed in with an email from others but not as a seperate mail. It makes it a bit difficult in seeing which thread I have responded in or not. I go to the sent folder and all responses are seen as single responses and not as a part of a bigger email thread.
How do I make email threads be better associated with each other? So it is not so separate.
@paaljoachim go to the root folder (either "All messages" or the Account name) rather than Received or Inbox. The root shows both sent and received messages, and so threaded view will also show your sent emails there.
You can also go to any message in the thread and hit T for 'show message tread' (also available in the right-click menu), which will show you all messages in that thread, including your sent ones.
paaljoachim
Ahhh. Thank you @WildEnte