I've experienced an issue where viewing a pdf in the browser and typing text in the Find in Page search bar results in not being able to type anymore after the first 1-2 letters, before Vivaldi as a whole hangs and I am unable to do anything besides close it entirely. This always happens and with any pdf, although I have noticed it has a chance to not happen if it's a pdf opened from a file.

I tried creating a backup of my profile, then I made a new profile and copied the contents into the new one to see what happened. It would initially resolve the issue, and I went from always crashing to that never being the case. Although, the issue would return upon closing and reopening Vivaldi.