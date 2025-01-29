Find in Page Suggestions and Issues
Aexea Supporters
I've noticed the Find in Page function has had its behavior changed recently and I wanted to offer some suggestions as to how it should behave and appear, along with a bug I've experienced recently with it.
Suggestions
While the Find in Page panel is open and out of focus, pressing Ctrl+F again should instead refocus it and highlight the text, rather than toggle the panel off. Pressing Ctrl+F again while it is in focus should then close the panel
There should be an option to have it so the Find in Page panel does not push page content down, and perhaps make it so that the width is similar to what you would normally expect to see from other browsers
Issues
I've experienced an issue where viewing a pdf in the browser and typing text in the Find in Page search bar results in not being able to type anymore after the first 1-2 letters, before Vivaldi as a whole hangs and I am unable to do anything besides close it entirely. This always happens and with any pdf, although I have noticed it has a chance to not happen if it's a pdf opened from a file.
I tried creating a backup of my profile, then I made a new profile and copied the contents into the new one to see what happened. It would initially resolve the issue, and I went from always crashing to that never being the case. Although, the issue would return upon closing and reopening Vivaldi.
Even when it did work for that instance, searching for something specifically in a pdf would not show any results, like '1 of 13' for example, until you either used the arrow buttons or the Find Next in Page hotkey to go to the next entry, at which point it would then properly list '1 of 13'
Let me know what you think about the suggestions and whether more information is needed for the issues I've had.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Aexea
Hi, about the issues, this is a bug and already fixed from the developer.
Check the change logs of the next update if the fix is included:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Cheers, mib
Aexea Supporters
@mib2berlin
Hey.
Oh ok, thanks for letting me know. That's good to hear.
I hope you have a nice day
@Aexea said in Find in Page Suggestions and Issues:
Suggestions
Hi,
Hassnainkhan87 Banned
