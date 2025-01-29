I run a local server for testing. Vivaldi shows it as:

If you mean the "Not Secure" text there, all browsers will show some variant when going to an non-TLS IP address, here's Firefox:



If you find the "Not Secure" text disturbing it can be removed with some CSS, I use this myself:

/* SiteInfo hide EV/Not Secure text */ .SiteInfoButton .siteinfo-text { display: none; }

AFAIK you only need to use the flag "unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure" if you have servers that get resources from other "insecure" servers.

I mistype URLs a lot, I wish the Vivaldi address bar had an option not to shorten my URLs.

I wish the habit of changing http to https was configurable. None of my internal addresses begin with "https"

It won't try to change the url if the server does not listen on TLS/443.

If it does, the browser will try to connect to this "secure" port.

There is a setting under Address Bar but I don't think it works as expected any more.



It would help if you actually made some screenshots of these warnings so we knew what you're seeing.