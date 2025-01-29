I wish I could choose some behaviors related to accessing internal web pages.
-
DavidAkers
I am a home user, with a series of Home web servers. They run on my internal network and I use Vivaldi to develop web tools and to browse the web.
I routinely run into the following frustrations....
- I do not use SSL inside my home, I am the only user. Vivaldi gets wrapped around an axle with websites deemed to be unsafe. I wish I could inform Vivaldi that the address range that begins with 192.168.1.* were safe enough and to not pester me about security.
- I mistype URLs a lot, I wish the Vivaldi address bar had an option not to shorten my URLs. The way it works, I click on part of a URL and the address bar reverts to showing the complete URL and I have to click again to adjust to the new character positions.
- I wish the habit of changing http to https was configurable. None of my internal addresses begin with "https"
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DavidAkers
Hi, may you check a flag for insecure addresses, I guess you can use IP's here too.
vivaldi://flags/#unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure
-
@DavidAkers There is a setting to always show the full URL, I aleays enable it when I do a new install.
But yes, all Chromium-based browsers don't like insecure content. While there is a flag to allow it to ignore certain sites, flags are something that may disappear in a future update. Nothing Vivaldi can do about changes to Chromium ...
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I run a local server for testing. Vivaldi shows it as:
If you mean the "Not Secure" text there, all browsers will show some variant when going to an non-TLS IP address, here's Firefox:
If you find the "Not Secure" text disturbing it can be removed with some CSS, I use this myself:
/* SiteInfo hide EV/Not Secure text */ .SiteInfoButton .siteinfo-text { display: none; }
AFAIK you only need to use the flag "unsafely-treat-insecure-origin-as-secure" if you have servers that get resources from other "insecure" servers.
I mistype URLs a lot, I wish the Vivaldi address bar had an option not to shorten my URLs.
I wish the habit of changing http to https was configurable. None of my internal addresses begin with "https"
It won't try to change the url if the server does not listen on TLS/443.
If it does, the browser will try to connect to this "secure" port.
There is a setting under Address Bar but I don't think it works as expected any more.
It would help if you actually made some screenshots of these warnings so we knew what you're seeing.
-
DavidAkers
@DavidAkers Thank you for the help and suggestions. This is a screen shot that shows the extra steps required for internal addresses. I have a few servers running on a few machines (a few IP addresses).
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DavidAkers Don't go to port 10443? Why is the server even listening to that port?
The browser will not automatically go to 10443 unless you have a HSTS policy in place on your network explicitly specifying this non-standard HTTPS post, and I doubt that.
Every single browser will show a warning trying to go to a SSL port using an IP address, as the certificate will never be valid.
-
@DavidAkers Do you use self-signed SSL certificates on your home servers? This looks like the issues I used to get on my localhost and they are quite annoying. I tried adding the certificate to Windows's trusted store, with no success. Eventually I found a Chrome setting to ignore unsafe certificates. That got rid of this problem, but instead shows an annoying warning in the Console for every page load. (I often use the Console when developing.) After the update to 7.1 I got that ERR_CERT_AUTHORITY_INVALID message again (but only once so far):
-
There's also the possibility to set up a reverse proxy on a raspberry pi or NAS that will take care of the https warnings and once set up make your life a lot easier.
There are some YouTube tutorials on the matter, this one has a rubber duck shown on the teaser image because it uses duck DNS along the way, so it must be good!
https://youtu.be/qlcVx-k-02E
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@DavidAkers said in I wish I could choose some behaviors related to accessing internal web pages.:
I have a few servers running on a few machines
A IP can not be secured by a SSL certificate, you need a local subdomain for this!
As a admin you created the certificates and should know how to use a CA certificate. If you had created a CA cert.
If you had generated a certificate add it to Trusted Root Certificates in Windows User Certificate Store.
-
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@DavidAkers Do you want to know how to create a CA certificate (for signing others) and create certificates for local subdomains?
I suggest XCA as app, i use it on Windows and had created certificates for my NAS and router and a CA certificate to sign certificates for my local webservers.
I suggest to use a TLD like
.testor
.localhostfor these certificates as proposed by rfc6761
I do not know which DNS server you use for your internal domains and if you use DHCP.
Do you need more help?