Vivaldi freezes when opening the "Find in Page" function.
when opening the "Find in Page" function and hovering the mouse cursor to the highlighted anchor text, Vivaldi freezes and can only be quit by forced. It does not freeze every time but it does freeze and I don't know the pattern for which it does freeze yet.
For example in this image, when you go to a any blog post and then search for the anchor text ("health issues" in this blog post) and hover the cursor on it, it suddenly freezes
@LonM Could this be related ?
@iqaluit The Find in page issue is a separate one to the profile slowdown issue.
I'm experiencing this freeze too. It happens most of the time I try to search and I haven't noticed any pattern to when it happens vs when it doesn't.
In my case, it doesn't seem to have anything to do with my cursor (in fact I have experienced this when my cursor was on a different monitor altogether).
When it does freeze, it consistently happens when I type the second character into the find box.
I confirm that I observe exactly the same behaviour, on windows and linux as well since update to vivaldi 7.1. It also happen when typing the second character in search field like @rucker already noticed.