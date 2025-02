when opening the "Find in Page" function and hovering the mouse cursor to the highlighted anchor text, Vivaldi freezes and can only be quit by forced. It does not freeze every time but it does freeze and I don't know the pattern for which it does freeze yet.

For example in this image, when you go to a any blog post and then search for the anchor text ("health issues" in this blog post) and hover the cursor on it, it suddenly freezes