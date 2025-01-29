Hello! So far I've been loving this browser, but there has been one issue in regards to using multiple profiles for Vivaldi.

When dragging a tab from one profile to another profile, it causes that tab to be "hidden", for lack of better words. I am unable to access that tab, but Vivaldi thinks it is still functional, as audio plays and it looks as if the tab is functioning as normal, but I can't access it once switching off of that tab.

Once this happens, I also can't easily access new tabs; I can endlessly create them, but they will not show up in the tab bar.

I have uploaded a video to better describe what is happening:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRVnd_ksXx0

After closing all of the profile's browser sessions, when reopening the browser it seems to remember the tab that got "hidden" alongside the new tabs I tried to create, causing a huge amount of tabs to open up on startup.

I am fairly certain this is a bug, although if there is a setting for this, please let me know.

Thank you!