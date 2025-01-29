Dragging tabs from one profile's browser session to another causes it to be hidden
saltypepper14
Hello! So far I've been loving this browser, but there has been one issue in regards to using multiple profiles for Vivaldi.
When dragging a tab from one profile to another profile, it causes that tab to be "hidden", for lack of better words. I am unable to access that tab, but Vivaldi thinks it is still functional, as audio plays and it looks as if the tab is functioning as normal, but I can't access it once switching off of that tab.
Once this happens, I also can't easily access new tabs; I can endlessly create them, but they will not show up in the tab bar.
I have uploaded a video to better describe what is happening:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GRVnd_ksXx0
After closing all of the profile's browser sessions, when reopening the browser it seems to remember the tab that got "hidden" alongside the new tabs I tried to create, causing a huge amount of tabs to open up on startup.
I am fairly certain this is a bug, although if there is a setting for this, please let me know.
Thank you!
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@saltypepper14 Dragging tabs between Private Window and regular window or between windows of different User Profile is not supported.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
saltypepper14
I understand this is not supported, but I was mostly concerned about the tabs being "hidden" and inaccessible without me closing all of my browser sessions for that profile. It is rather inconvenient and the only way I see to fix it is to close all of the browser sessions, which isn't ideal.
I was wondering if there was a way to make it so if I did try to bring a tab to another user profile's browser, it would simply make a new window above that window, with the same user profile, like how other browsers such as Chrome do it.