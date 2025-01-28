Keyboard shortcuts don't sync
It would be really wonderful if there was any easy way for key board shortcuts to sync.
I thought they would but they don't. : (
Manually going though and trying to remember all the short cuts that I have on my other device in not very nice. The ones I do remember I have to often remove manual from a default that uses it.
Event if they where a simple file that you could import and export, That would be great.
best, Tor
Pesala Ambassador
@Maldonto Vote for Sync Shortcuts.