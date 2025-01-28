When I try to open certain webpages vivaldi will crash and usually I'll have to go to previous page as fast as possible so the page reloading on startup doesn't cause another crash.

Today this happened with a webpage and when I opened vivaldi again all of my tabs were gone, all my workspaces empty of their tabs. This happened once before recently and after a ton of searching I was unable to recover those tabs, but this time I now have a webpage that will pretty consistently do it.

After the last time I lost all my tabs I turned on the experimental session saving feature, though it did not help this time.

The first time the webpage, this usnews.com webpage, caused the crash I opened my panel and checked windows, finding most of what I lost under closed tabs and recovering. Then I opened the webpage again to see if the same issue would happen and once again, vivaldi crashes and reopens to all tabs lost. This time windows didn't work, everything including closed tabs was blank. After more testing this (worst) case is what happens most of the time. After one test the tabs were actually there when vivaldi reopened, though that was the only time and the next test had them lost again.

Ideally I'd like a fix for certain (trusted) webpages consistently causing vivaldi to crash. It's annoying, forces me to open a second browser to work, comes out of nowhere, and seems to be what this tab loss issue also stems from. But at the very least I need to not randomly lose all of my tabs in an irrecoverable way.