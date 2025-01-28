Unsolved Consistent crashing that erases all tabs
-
When I try to open certain webpages vivaldi will crash and usually I'll have to go to previous page as fast as possible so the page reloading on startup doesn't cause another crash.
Today this happened with a webpage and when I opened vivaldi again all of my tabs were gone, all my workspaces empty of their tabs. This happened once before recently and after a ton of searching I was unable to recover those tabs, but this time I now have a webpage that will pretty consistently do it.
After the last time I lost all my tabs I turned on the experimental session saving feature, though it did not help this time.
The first time the webpage, this usnews.com webpage, caused the crash I opened my panel and checked windows, finding most of what I lost under closed tabs and recovering. Then I opened the webpage again to see if the same issue would happen and once again, vivaldi crashes and reopens to all tabs lost. This time windows didn't work, everything including closed tabs was blank. After more testing this (worst) case is what happens most of the time. After one test the tabs were actually there when vivaldi reopened, though that was the only time and the next test had them lost again.
Ideally I'd like a fix for certain (trusted) webpages consistently causing vivaldi to crash. It's annoying, forces me to open a second browser to work, comes out of nowhere, and seems to be what this tab loss issue also stems from. But at the very least I need to not randomly lose all of my tabs in an irrecoverable way.
-
@Polyton
Hi, I can open the page without issues, please check this in a Guest Profile.
The next would be to create a second Profile, close all tabs, don't change or install anything and test it there.
If you can reproduce it there it is a bug and you can report it with Crash Logs files.
If not your user profile is may broken, this would be the worst case and you need to reset your profile.
-
@mib2berlin
Guest profile and second profile both have no issue opening the webpage so I guess I'll have to reset my profile. How best to do this?
-
@Polyton
It depends on your workflow and customization of your Vivaldi.
As you lost all tabs anyway it is more easy.
I hope you use Vivaldi sync, if not it is a lot of manually work.
Open Help > About to find the path of your profile folder "Default".
Move the folder to a save place and Vivaldi create a new clean folder "Default".
Start sync.
Now you have all bookmarks, passwords, many settings and extensions.
Workspaces are not synced, you have to add yours again.
Before you do all this check the backup instructions of @Zalex108: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-vivaldi-backup-extra-steps?page=1
This gives you a detailed overview how to backup manually if needed.
You still have your old profile to reach needed files or completely go back to the actual state.
-
@mib2berlin
I reset my profile and used sync. I then tested the webpage and the crashing issue was gone. Following that I started logging back into things to handle the few things sync missed. When I was done I tested the webpage again and the crashing issue had returned. I then reset my profile a second time, going through all of the same motions as before but checking the webpage after each change I made.
The crashing issue is caused by me being logged in with my google account. Google is what I use for browsing, once I logged in the webpage started crashing vivaldi every time it was opened, once I logged out the issue stopped. That's the cause isolated, any idea what's going on?
-
@Polyton
Hi, to be honest, no.
I can login to Google, Gmail, Translate and open the page without crash.
It is maybe a combination on this page and an extension.
To check this quickly edit your Vivaldi desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions.
This keep extensions from loading at start.
If this work start Vivaldi normally and disable all extensions.
Enable one for one.
-
@mib2berlin
did this, vivaldi started with no extensions, logging into my google account and opening the webpage with no extensions still causes the crash
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Polyton
Which Windows version is this?
I checked again on Windows 11, 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-Bit).
Can you check if Vivaldi create crash dump files?
Crash Logs
EDIT: Do you use Google in a panel?
-
@mib2berlin
I'm on Windows 11
I do not use google in a panel
I do have a crash dump file, though I don't have the perms to send it
-
@Polyton
Please report the crash to the bug tracker, even the developers cant reproduce it the .dmp file should show why Vivaldi crash.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@Polyton
Add all information to the report, clean new profile, no extensions and so forth.
I cant confirm the report but will add some tags and a link here.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
procrastinated a little on submitting the bug report, it is VB-113706
-
@Polyton
Hi, the report show you use Vivaldi 6.1, is this true?
There is no support for older versions as you can imagine.
-
@mib2berlin
yup! I did not realise I was on an older version. After submitting the report I updated and the issue seems to no longer be happening. So sorry for the trouble.
-
@Polyton
No problem, one bug less to fix for the developers.
I close it in the bug tracker.