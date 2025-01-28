Hi new friend
-
khinhnhaurua66113
her to make new friends please say hi when u see my messages. any one here know how i can sign in webmail. I am new here
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@khinhnhaurua66113 Firstly welcome to the forum.
This is 100% not the best place for this, hopefully a moderator can move it.
In regards to accessing webmail, what are you referring to? Asin having a vivaldi.net email address? - This is linked to the reputation system here, themes and social. See link https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/error-messages-explained/#Webmail
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests