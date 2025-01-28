Bookmarks Not Synced
-
I have 5 profiles on Vivaldi and just had to do a clean re-install of Windows. All of these profiles synced my plugins properly but not my bookmarks. I did the same thing about 6 months ago without issue and everything popped up immediately.
I was able to login without issue, I've tried logging out and back in to my profile and nothing is working.
I did not check to see if everything was synced before reinstalling windows but I know it was synced at a minimum of about 6 months ago so for nothing to load seems like there is something wrong. I have a ton of bookmarks so I'm really hoping I didn't lose everything.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Firstly, if you're not syncing all data, make sure Bookmark synchronization has been enabled.
If that doesn't help, you may be affected by an incident that happened recently.
We had a very unfortunate Sync database failure back in December and as a result all synced data on the servers was deleted and everyone had to upload their data again. Only data from the devices you logged in on after December 21st is on our servers.
Go to Vivaldi on the devices you've been syncing with your Vivaldi account and make sure Sync is active there to synchronize their local data to your fresh Windows install.
PS! To Sync 5 profiles and keep the data separate you need 5 Vivaldi accounts as syncing with a single account merges all data creating near identical profiles.