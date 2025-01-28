I have 5 profiles on Vivaldi and just had to do a clean re-install of Windows. All of these profiles synced my plugins properly but not my bookmarks. I did the same thing about 6 months ago without issue and everything popped up immediately.

I was able to login without issue, I've tried logging out and back in to my profile and nothing is working.

I did not check to see if everything was synced before reinstalling windows but I know it was synced at a minimum of about 6 months ago so for nothing to load seems like there is something wrong. I have a ton of bookmarks so I'm really hoping I didn't lose everything.