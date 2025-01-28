Example:

I have a window with several workspaces and lots of tabs. I close Vivaldi and reopen it– the session is restored.

I close everything down and open a PWA. Vivaldi proper doesn't show in the menu bar.

I launch Vivaldi to keep browsing and a fresh session is started, nuking the previous session I had closed down.

It seems like in this case it treats launching Vivaldi as a new window, although based on the UI state (no running Vivaldi in the menu bar) the expected behavior would be to "launch" it and restore the previous session.