On a number of occasions, I've noted that Vivaldi Mail is not downloading from Google or Vivaldi servers.

Error from Google is "not logged in" while error from Vivaldi is "not connected"

I can get it work by closing // reopening Vivaldi. From that point on, Vivaldi Mail downloads efficiently. Once downloaded, it immediately organizes emails for search.

Updated 2025-02-17

Periodically I am still having this problem. This is particularly evident when I don't see Today's emails. There are a lot of errors. Today I had to resort to switching to Gmail but Vivaldi.net Mail is still a problem. I don't know whether to switch to Vivaldi Web Email and use that in conjunction with Gmail but I need to do something ASAP. TIA