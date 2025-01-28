@Raindrops1 Something is strange here, in a clean profile it should look like:



So you have the "Windows Hello" part, but that's when using your Microsoft account to sign in to the OS.

But there should be a button "Select file" in Import Passwords.

And the "Use and save passwords and passkeys" should not be there at all.

Did you do anything to this profile before this?

Did you answer "Yes" if asked this?



I have no good answer.

Try to disable the "Use and save passwords and passkeys from your Vivaldi account" setting.