Unable to import passwords in Password manager
Raindrops1
I had exported my passwords as a csv file. Now I want to import the passwords.
So I loaded vivaldi://password-manager/settings in the Address Bar, and tried to click on Import Passwords button.
But it does not respond at all.
How can I make it work?
My details:
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ea05363136e068ab1f29e766f0e9f589e65861f3
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.2894)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.33
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Raindrops1 Something is strange here, in a clean profile it should look like:
So you have the "Windows Hello" part, but that's when using your Microsoft account to sign in to the OS.
But there should be a button "Select file" in Import Passwords.
And the "Use and save passwords and passkeys" should not be there at all.
Did you do anything to this profile before this?
Did you answer "Yes" if asked this?
I have no good answer.
Try to disable the "Use and save passwords and passkeys from your Vivaldi account" setting.
@Raindrops1 What happens if you click on the little triangle at end of "Import Passwords" row?
Raindrops1
No, I did not encounter "Save in your Vivaldi account?" dialog.
(Or even if it did, I would have said no as a reflex.)
First of all, is there a facility to save our personal details in the Vivaldi account at this website? That's news to me!
But that said, I have exported the passwords as a csv file. I opened that file, and all my passwords are there. But now Vivaldi is unable to autofill those passwords, and it refuses to import the passwords from the csv file.
I tried to click across the whole bar (from left to right), including right on the arrow. There is no response at all.
@Raindrops1 Do you have Vivaldi Syn active?
If yes, deactivate it and check the internal password manager page again.
Raindrops1
I have never used sync before. I checked the Sync screen, and it shows only user name. The password field is blank. So I guess it is not synced.
@Raindrops1 As a hard solution is to delete all logins:
- Open Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Saved Passwords
- Export all passwords as CSV to have a backup
- Select each line in list and hit Del to remove
- After deletion of all in list Restart Vivaldi
- Open
vivaldi:password-manager/settings
- Use Import Passwords to re-add from CSV