Open new tab when clicking on favorites
Love the Vivaldi browser and would switch in a heartbeat if clicking on a favorite/bookmark could be set to open a new tab.
Vivaldi is a non-starter until that feature is implemented, like in Firefox.
I actually did switch to Vivaldi and then back to Firefox when I noticed I couldn't set the browser to open favorites/bookmarks in a new tab.
Thanks.
@mdpalow In settings there is an option:
Settings > Bookmarks > Open bookmarks in new tab
Is this turned on?
Thank you very much for pointing that out to me!
I was looking in the TABS section for the setting.
How long has that been there?
