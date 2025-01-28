Sending Tab Closes Browser Completely
-
Recently, tab forwarding to other devices connected to the Vivaldi account was implemented in a stable way in Vivaldi. However, something that didn't used to happen in Firefox, my previous browser, is happening in Vivaldi: every time I send a tab to one of my devices (Android), when I open the tab send notification, Vivaldi is completely closed in about 15 seconds in the originating browser (Windows). I'd like to know if this is normal for Chromium-based browsers or if it's a configuration problem or a bug.
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.39 | Windows
Vivaldi 7.0.3505.165 | Android 14 and Android 9
-
DoctorGTesting
@HeinoKramm 7.1.3570.39 tested to send to my Android 10, no crash.
-
@DoctorGTesting that's strange. I tried again now and the browser wasn't closed, but it still happens to me quite often.
-
@HeinoKramm
It would be great if you could send the dev team crash dumps so that they can understand what is triggering the crashes.
Here's more info about how to send crash dump files:
-
This post is deleted!
-
@DoctorG Thanks, I'll report it.
-
It actually crashes the browser. I have unfortunately created (another) bug report prior to seeing this thread (and because there is no way to search for existing bugs).
-
@HeinoKramm Can you please tell VB-xxxxx bug number from your report?
-
@DoctorG VB-113521
-
@HeinoKramm I see now:
VB-113521"Sending Tab Closes Browser Completely" - Developer assigned.