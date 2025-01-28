Does Vivaldi Sync still work seamlessly?
I have created a dashboard on my windows tablet, i thought the same would reflect on my laptop due to the sync function. But thats not the case. Also noticed browser history, bookmarks and speed dial settings have also not synced across.
Is there something that am missing? and yes i have already set a new encrypt and decrypt password.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Couch
Hi, dashboards and speed dial settings are simply not synced but bookmarks and history work for me.
History is not completely synced, some users have 5 years of history.
To my knowledge history start at the point a new device is added.