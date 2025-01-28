I think part of the latest mobile version of Vivaldi, they improved the opened websites/tabs sync so that, on Vivaldi desktop, you can see what you opened on your phone fairly quickly, within a few seconds.

However, in the past week or possibly more (I don't use it often since I use Firefox as my main), I noticed this isn't working anymore and it reverted to the old sync which is slow and takes time to show what opened tabs we have on our phone when using desktop Vivaldi. What I notice is that it takes a minute or more to sync now and it feels it works in a first-come first-served basis where it delays.

Say I open a tab and spend 5 seconds and close it. I wait a few seconds, then I open another tab. A minute or more later, I'll see the first tab open on Desktop. A few minutes later, I'll see my other tab.

I made sure I am connected to Sync on both devices.

Very weird. Did Vivaldi cancel this sync improvement? Did they launch a new update and overwrote their old improvement code?