@ViktorDev86 Hi, posting links to pirate web sites is against the Terms of Use for the Vivaldi Community.

https://vivaldi.com/privacy/community-terms-of-use/

Please try to find other sites that do not contain illegal material to use for examples.

The sites opened fine here when I tested.

Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/