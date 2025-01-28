"Translate Page" popup does not appear
marblepants
The translation popup does not appear in the address bar when opening some websites. That is, when Vivaldi does not detect that the page is not in English. Running F2 > Translate Page does nothing.
Is there a way to force the translation of any page like Chrome or Edge do it?
Pesala Ambassador
@marblepants A link to such a page might help.
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following:
- open Quick Commands dialogue windows; press
F2or
Ctrl+
E
- type
Translate Paneland select it from shown Commands section
- select ▾ and choose the language to translate to, as highlighted in image below:
- this should trigger the location field to show translation icon; also choosing to translate via Quick Commands should also now work
- open Quick Commands dialogue windows; press
marblepants
@yojimbo274064400 translate panel does trigger the "Translate page" popup!
This made me realize that you cannot select the source language manually. If Vivaldi thinks that the page is in English, you can only translate from English.
I guess this is not a feature in Vivaldi and I have to stick to another browser.
DoctorG Ambassador Soprano
@marblepants That is known Vivaldi issue with language detection model and translate server. The translate feature is often less usable.
yojimbo274064400
If you set the source language in the Translate Panel does the Translate Page command not use those settings, i.e. translate from manually set source language