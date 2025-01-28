I would like to block some elements of the page (such as the bottom bars and other blocks), but since there is no extension support in this browser, it was possible to embed this functionality into the browser itself... Or it could be added to a separate filter (?)

. The second is the list of filters itself, and their operation. It is not clear how they are compatible, for example, with the adguard filters, or even with the built-in ones. The fact is that some often don't work. For example, reddit often skips "promoted" posts. I would also like to be able to specify the names of the added filters in that list, or to have the names loaded automatically. This section is a mess.