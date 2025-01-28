Vivaldi Mobile 7.1 RC 2 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3580.69
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 7.1 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
The search engine can still not be changed, trying to enter the search engine settings goes back to the settings overview
-
oudstand Supporters
For me the error with changing the search engine also persists.
I can't change my search engine. If I go to Settings -> Search engine -> Standard Tab it returns to the Settings page or closes Vivaldi completely before it even shows anything after clicking on Standard Tab.
-
Jjane.n locked this topic