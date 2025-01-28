Setting different color for toolbars
Raindrops1
AFAICT, when I select a color in the theme editor, it is applied to the tab bar, bookmarks, and main toolbar. There are no separate controls to set colors individually for these toolbars.
Is there a trick to set different colors for the tab bar, the main toolbar, and the bookmarks toolbar (marked as 1, 2, and 3 below)?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Raindrops1 That's correct. You'll need a CSS mod to do that.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
Raindrops1
Thanks for the response!
Can you please show me the script that gets this done?
I do not know CSS scripting at all.
It would be ideal is someone posted the code, where I can just replace the colors with my preferred values.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Raindrops1 I try to avoid giving ready-made solutions as it inevitably leads to:
- More questions to deliver codes for other stuff
- A need to fix stuff when it inevitably breaks after some browser update
- No learning on the user's side
But here's some basic codes to get you started:
/* Address Bar */ .mainbar { background:blueviolet !important; color: white !important; } /* Bookmarks Bar */ .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar button { background: red !important; color: yellow !important; }
The colors for the Tab Bar is better controlled by your theme's Accent/Background color and "Accent on Window" setting.
For color codes read:
https://www.w3schools.com/html/html_colors.asp
https://www.w3schools.com/colors/colors_picker.asp
For learning more CSS read:
https://www.w3schools.com/css/default.asp
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS
I also strongly suggest you learn to inspect the UI yourself to find the selectors needed:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
The Modding Vivaldi topic should cover how to install a CSS mod.
Also moving this topic into the Modifications category.
