Vivaldi is not able to render or load the DaisyUI components page.

After some time it will randomly crash and will display the error page and bird icon with a grey background.

Only browser to have this issue.

I have also made a quick page using the components in VS code one of the things to cause the crash is the divider component.

I asked the DaisyUI community and they didn't have any issues or faced anything like it but on other browsers and Operating systems.

I also have tested it on my computer using Firefox which had no issues too.

Android Vivaldi seems to have no issue.

I also know its not related to the newest version because this issue was going on for 6 months+.

I am now trying to see if its something with my Vivaldi or do other Vivaldi users have this issue.

Hope its just on my end.

If so, how can I resolve it.

Thank you.