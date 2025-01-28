Vivaldi is not able to load page with daisyUI components
Vivaldi is not able to render or load the DaisyUI components page.
After some time it will randomly crash and will display the error page and bird icon with a grey background.
Only browser to have this issue.
I have also made a quick page using the components in VS code one of the things to cause the crash is the divider component.
I asked the DaisyUI community and they didn't have any issues or faced anything like it but on other browsers and Operating systems.
I also have tested it on my computer using Firefox which had no issues too.
Android Vivaldi seems to have no issue.
I also know its not related to the newest version because this issue was going on for 6 months+.
I am now trying to see if its something with my Vivaldi or do other Vivaldi users have this issue.
Hope its just on my end.
If so, how can I resolve it.
Thank you.
mib2berlin Soprano
@meck5531
Hi, a link to such a page would be good to test this, I could only found: https://daisyui.com/components/
Check this in a Guest Profile.
PertinentAvocado
